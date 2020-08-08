LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.78. LGL Group shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 972 shares.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGL. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in LGL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LGL Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in LGL Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

About LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

