LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stake Lessened by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,576,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LHC Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.61. 2,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,502. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

