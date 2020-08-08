LHT Tops 1-Day Volume of $115.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. In the last week, LHT has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $115.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

