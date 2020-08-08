Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,900 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Parthenon LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth $1,220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATRK opened at $19.30 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $765.05 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

