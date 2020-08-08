Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 29.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILAK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 2,303,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,584. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

