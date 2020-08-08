LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) & SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Head to Head Comparison

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LICT and SoftBank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

SoftBank Group has a consensus target price of $20.90, indicating a potential downside of 31.36%. Given SoftBank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoftBank Group is more favorable than LICT.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 29.26% N/A N/A SoftBank Group 14.37% -0.80% -0.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LICT and SoftBank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $118.38 million 3.02 $26.74 million N/A N/A SoftBank Group $56.90 billion 2.24 -$8.85 billion ($2.16) -14.10

LICT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoftBank Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LICT beats SoftBank Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services. It operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 33,661 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC); 4,358 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,702 miles of copper cable; and 605 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

