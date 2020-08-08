LifeSci Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LSACU) Trading Down 0.5%

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LSACU)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75, 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,250,000.

LifeSci Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSACU)

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

