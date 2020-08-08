Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00012932 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $415,173.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00490684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

