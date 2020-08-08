LikeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.49 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $991.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.04989581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013674 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,006,643,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,821,406 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

