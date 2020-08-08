LINA (LINA) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. LINA has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $221,057.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.52 or 0.04967228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014039 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,424,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.