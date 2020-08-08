Lincoln National Corp Has $5.76 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $97.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

