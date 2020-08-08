LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Update

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LiqTech International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 2,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.67 and a beta of 1.23.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

