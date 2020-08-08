LiquidApps Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,965.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $26,965.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000146 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000125 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,039,537,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,840,208 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.