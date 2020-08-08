Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Hits $196.31 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00013385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Coindeal, Bittrex and Exrates. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $196.31 million and $17.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00023368 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015790 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,141,102 coins and its circulating supply is 125,109,046 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Binance, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, YoBit, Coinroom, Poloniex, Huobi, ChaoEX, Coindeal, BitBay, Cryptopia, Bitbns, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

