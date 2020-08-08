Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Tops $2.90 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $50,030.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Mercatox and SouthXchange. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.01425067 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,762.30 or 0.99894693 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 686,202,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.