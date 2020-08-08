Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $3.03 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $22,133.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Exrates and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.01461834 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,708.67 or 0.99808270 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 686,293,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Exrates, Braziliex, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

