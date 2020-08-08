Lition (LIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Lition has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $877,411.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Lition has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,730.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.03377580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.02618249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00496133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00802494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00800099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00059537 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

