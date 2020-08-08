Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Raised by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Littelfuse worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.16. The stock had a trading volume of 68,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $418,486.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

