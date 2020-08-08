Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Update

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,300 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $185.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.66. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

