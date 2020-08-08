Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

LYV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,978. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

