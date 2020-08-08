Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. 152,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,229,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

