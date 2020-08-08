Livenodes Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CoinExchange. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00478495 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015584 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015454 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003396 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013004 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @

.

Livenodes Coin Trading

Livenodes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

