Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,686 shares during the period. Livent comprises 0.7% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 1.91% of Livent worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Livent by 27,279.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

LTHM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. Livent Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

