Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lessened by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,023. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.