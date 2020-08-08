Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $442.67.
LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 334,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,120,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LMT traded up $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
See Also: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.