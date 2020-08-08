Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $442.67.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 334,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,120,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded up $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.