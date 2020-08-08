Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $28.72 million and $169,316.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00004962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,723.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.03381036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.77 or 0.02616830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00496278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00804168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00801236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00059507 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 49,373,959 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

