Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $582.01

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $582.01 and traded as low as $567.00. Lok’n Store Group shares last traded at $575.00, with a volume of 4,597 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. The company has a market cap of $171.85 million and a P/E ratio of 55.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 582.01.

About Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK)

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

