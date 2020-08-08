Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Lombard Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:EVARF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Lombard Medical shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Lombard Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

Lombard Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees.

