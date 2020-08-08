Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $144.10 million and approximately $17.51 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.94 or 0.04962280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050339 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,112,952,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.