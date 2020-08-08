Loopring Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $150.00 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.91 or 0.05004752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,113,269,119 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

