Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

