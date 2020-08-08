Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $154.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.66.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

