Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Update

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.66.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.13. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $154.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.