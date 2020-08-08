LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) Trading Down 11.7%

LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) traded down 11.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.05, 228,806 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 553,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.33.

LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 320.00%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter.

About LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ)

LSC Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

