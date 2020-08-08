Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

LUNA stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $202.15 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.99. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 249,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

