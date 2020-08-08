Lunes (LUNES) Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Lunes has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Lunes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $952,282.90 and approximately $9,089.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.83 or 0.01970778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00110821 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes' total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes' official website is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Lunes' official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

