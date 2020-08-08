Lunyr (LUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,127.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002303 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Liqui. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $617,615.22 and approximately $8,127.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Liqui, YoBit, Gate.io, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, BigONE and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

