Lympo Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Lympo has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $2.14 million and $90,312.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Fatbtc and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00108136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.11 or 0.01984286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00194934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00111631 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Allbit, Kucoin, HADAX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.