Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 41,667 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $6,140,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $2,608,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $824,173.26.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 116,371 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,095,841.71.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

