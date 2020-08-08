LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,275,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

