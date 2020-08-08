M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 21,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $964,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,942.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $4,940,239.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,718 shares of company stock worth $17,316,963 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 29.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

