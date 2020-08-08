Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Graff bought 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 125,823 shares of company stock valued at $43,884,801 and have sold 46,048 shares valued at $20,632,706. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. BofA Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.44.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $472.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.77. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

