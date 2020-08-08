MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $39.98. 454,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,522. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 2.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,924.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $35,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $1,754,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

