Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.47). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($10.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($9.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($11.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.63) to ($7.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $104.88. 5,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.22. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

