Maecenas (ART) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,647.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a market cap of $538,681.02 and approximately $5,647.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.58 or 0.01975987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00099384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00193393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00110727 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.