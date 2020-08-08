Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MGTA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.57. 220,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,101. The stock has a market cap of $282.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGTA shares. BidaskClub lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

