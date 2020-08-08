Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, National Securities cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

