Maincoin Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Mercatox. Maincoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $11,186.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.28 or 0.05007794 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013484 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

