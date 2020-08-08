Maker One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.99 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $587.44 or 0.05007502 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Bancor Network. Maker has a market capitalization of $590.71 million and $9.99 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040469 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bibox, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Kucoin, GOPAX, IDEX, DDEX, BitMart and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

