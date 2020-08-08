Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Issues Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 1,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,514. The company has a market cap of $85.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.80. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLVF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Malvern Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director James W. Barrett bought 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $101,395.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $138,437.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Kent acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,022.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,849.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,856 shares of company stock worth $335,474. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

